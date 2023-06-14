Badgers defense ranked in ESPN’s Top 10 ahead of 2023 season

With the departure of former defensive coordinator and interim head coach, Jim Leonhard, many fans were left wondering whether the Wisconsin Badgers defense would maintain their dominance.

However, with the hiring of head coach Luke Fickell and his former Cincinnati defensive coordinator, Mike Tressel, it is likely that the Badgers will remain among the elite programs on the defensive side of the ball.

Tressel previously coached in the Big Ten from 2007 to 2020 at Michigan State, so he has experience in the conference landscape. Tressel then continued his coaching at Cincinnati in 2021 and 2022 where he found major success, especially in the passing game.

Tressel’s Cincinnati defenses finished 2nd and 3rd in the country in passing yards and passer rating respectively. Tressel also earned the AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year award in 2022.

At Cincinnati, Tressel and Fickell were known for running a 3-3-5 defensive scheme whereas Wisconsin has run the 3-4 or the 2-4-5 in the nickel package. This meant that a major concern for folks up North was understanding how successful a 3-3-5 would be against run-heavy offenses in the Big Ten.

However, after TCU’s impressive CFB playoff performance against Michigan, many doubters of the 3-3-5 were quieted. Although their defense gave up 45 points, it was enough to pull off the upset over the #2 Michigan Wolverines. TCU utilized the 3-3-5 and was able to rack up 13 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 2 interceptions against the dominant Wolverine offense and the best offensive line in the country.

It will likely be a rather significant change for the Badgers, but ESPN is still buying into the Wisconsin hype.

ESPN released their ranking of the 10 best college football defenses ahead of the 2023 season, and they had the Badgers ranked 10th.

Other Big Ten schools on the list included Michigan (2), Penn State (4), and Iowa (6).

ESPN noted Luke Fickell’s previous defensive success at Ohio State in their 2014 national title run, and they also mention the Badgers’ strong returning talent.

The Badgers return both starting linebackers Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner who were also the team’s leading tacklers last season. Njongmeta finished with 95 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and an interception while Turner had 64 tackles, 2 sacks, and an interception as well.

Along with the returning talent, Luke Fickell drew in a couple of big transfers in CB Jason Maitre (the likely staring nickelback), DL Darian Varner, DE Jeff Pietrowski, and CB Nyzier Fourqurean.

The Badgers also recruited a strong 2023 defensive back class highlighted by three-star 5’10” CB Jonas Duclona and four-star 6’3” CB Amare Snowden.

Although Wisconsin lost both OLB Nick Herbig and NT Keanu Benton to the NFL Draft, the defense will field enough talent and production to once again compete among the best in college football.

Here is the Badgers projected starting lineup on defense according to The Athletic’s Jesse Temple:

Defensive line: Isaiah Mullens (sixth-year senior), Rodas Johnson (redshirt senior)

Outside linebacker: C.J. Goetz (sixth-year senior), Darryl Peterson (redshirt sophomore)

Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta (redshirt senior), Jordan Turner (redshirt junior)

Cornerback: Alexander Smith (sixth-year senior), Ricardo Hallman (redshirt sophomore), Jason Maitre (sixth-year senior)

Safety: Hunter Wohler (junior), Travian Blaylock (sixth-year senior)