Former Badgers star J.J. Watt to be inducted into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor

The Houston Texans announced the upcoming induction of former Wisconsin Badgers standout, J.J. Watt, into the Ring of Honor on October 1.

This will take place at halftime of the Texans’ week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers where both T.J. and Derek Watt should also be in town with the Steelers.

J.J. Watt will be the third member inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor following a hall-of-fame-worthy career that included 114.5 career sacks.

9️⃣9️⃣ is coming home pic.twitter.com/DHwWVkWUoi — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 12, 2023

Following a 1-year stint at Central Michigan, Watt transferred to Wisconsin and redshirted in his first season with the Badgers in 2008. He was named the Scout Team Player of the Year and became an instant starter the next season.

In 2009, Watt started all 13 games for the Badgers and finished second in TFL. And in 2010, Watt continued his dominance and was voted first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American. He also earned the Ronnie Lott Trophy in 2010 which goes to the college football defensive impact player of the year.

Watt was then drafted 11th overall by the Houston Texans in the 2011 NFL Draft and the rest is history.

However, J.J. Watt wasn’t only known for being an incredible player on the field, but he was also an even better person off the field.

Watt worked endlessly to give back to the community and was awarded the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017 for his efforts following Hurricane Harvey. He was awarded this prestigious honor after helping raise over $37 million to help rebuild Houston which included rebuilding close to 1200 homes in the Houston area.

From being a former 2-star high school recruit to 3x NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Watt not only created a legacy for himself in Madison, WI, but he also left his mark on both the Texans organization, the NFL, and the city of Houston forever.