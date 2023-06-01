Former Badgers walk-on QB Marshall Howe transfers to Yale

Former Wisconsin Badgers walk-on quarterback Marshall Howe is transferring to Yale, he announced on Thursday.

Howe, a two-star recruit from the 2022 class, joined the Badgers as a walk-on in the fall, bypassing scholarship offers to join Wisconsin, where he was behind Graham Mertz, Myles Burkett, and Chase Wolf as a freshman.

However, with a new coaching staff at the helm, Howe skyrocketed to the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart, according to offensive coordinator Phil Longo, due to his understanding of the offense, surpassing Burkett and transfer quarterback Nick Evers in spring ball.

Still, the room was too crowded for the walk-on quarterback, who elected to transfer for a chance to compete for a starting job elsewhere and earn a scholarship, which he did with the move to Yale.

The Bulldogs had a successful season in 2022, going 8-2 while being quarterbacked by Nolan Grooms, who threw for 1,660 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while completing 57.8% of his passes.