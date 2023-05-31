Wisconsin announces kickoff times and T.V. networks for first four games

Most of the kickoff times and tv networks for the first three weeks of the college football season were announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Badgers announced their kickoff times and networks for their first four games of the 2023 season. They are listed below:

Sept. 2 vs Buffalo - 2:30 PM on FS1

Sept. 9 at Washington St. - 6:30 PM on ABC

Sept. 16 vs Georgia Southern - 11 AM on BTN

Sept. 22 at Purdue - 6 PM on FS1

The Badgers played an underwhelming home game against Washington St. last season and will be given a prime opportunity to get revenge on the Cougars in primetime.

It was also recently announced that the Badgers game at Purdue was moved to Friday night making for a more challenging road atmosphere.

The Badgers are also set to play their homecoming game against Rutgers on 10/7 at either 11 AM or 2:30/3 PM and the same goes for their road game at Illinois on 10/21.

Whether their high-profile matchup against Ohio State on 10/28 will be a night game at Camp Randall is yet to be announced, however, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see that game given the B1G Noon Kickoff nod.