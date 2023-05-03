Five Badgers that could breakout in 2023

Following the completion of spring ball for the Wisconsin Badgers, there are multiple players who look like candidates to be future stars for this program.

Below are five players who could potentially breakout in the 2023 season:

TE Clay Cundiff

Cundiff began his 2022 season with 9 catches for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns before his season was derailed due to injury. He has already proven to be a threat in both the passing and blocking game and can potentially become the new star TE for the Badgers. As most already know, the Badgers offense tends to have a potent attack with the tight end position, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cundiff excel in this Phil Longo offensive attack.

S Hunter Wohler

Wohler has already proven to be a potential future star following last season. The former four-star in-state recruit made appearances in multiple games last season, picked off his first pass, and made a season-high 6 tackles in the Badgers road game at Iowa last season. With Wohler’s versatility and ability to line up in multiple spots on defense, he should make quite the splash at safety. In DC Mike Tressel’s defensive scheme, the DBs tend to be extremely successful, so Wohler remains a prime candidate to become a breakout star for the Badgers.

OLB Darryl Peterson

The former four-star linebacker out of Ohio, Darryl Peterson has big shoes to fill following the departure of Nick Herbig to the NFL. Peterson has played all over on defense this spring, seen playing both at the edge, at outside linebacker, and sometimes even on the defensive line. In the new defensive scheme, coaches want Peterson to have the ability to line up in multiple positions, and it will be intriguing to see whether Peterson can increase his production this season. Peterson’s leadership on defense has also been mentioned multiple times.

CB Ricardo Hallman

Ricardo Hallman is probably the easiest pick of the bunch. Hallman had one of the best sets of spring practices of anyone on the roster and was named the most consistent player of the spring by HC Luke Fickell. He intercepted numerous passes in the few remaining practices of spring ball and continuously proved his ability to be a lockdown corner. Alongside fellow CBs Alexander Smith and Jason Maitre, the starting corners for this Badgers secondary are looking dangerous for the upcoming season.

WR CJ Williams

Williams is the highest-rated WR recruit in the history of Badgers football. After spending a season at USC, Williams transferred to Wisconsin and the hype has surrounded him ever since stepping into Madison. Williams had a promising spring ball and made incredible catches on numerous occasions. Williams finished the spring practices as one of the starting wide receivers, and will likely maintain that role heading into the fall.