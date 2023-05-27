Badgers to add Rhode Island DC Jack Cooper as senior defensive analyst

The Wisconsin Badgers are adding Rhode Island defensive coordinator Jack Cooper as a senior defensive analyst, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

SOURCE: Wisconsin is set to add Rhode Island DC Jack Cooper as a senior defensive analyst. Cooper, a former Nebraska staffer, did a terrific job with the URI defense and helped the Rams in 2021 to the best season in 20 years. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 26, 2023

Cooper joined Rhode Island in 2020 as the defensive coordinator, leading the Rams to a strong defensive year in 2021, where they ranked in the Top 50 in points per game, yards allowed per game, yards allowed per pass attempt, yards allowed per completion, defensive pass efficiency, and sacks per game.

Prior to his time with the Rams, Cooper was a defensive quality control coach with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, where he helped increase the team’s output in turnovers and sacks during his first season there.

Cooper’s addition adds more experience to an already-experienced group of coaches, as he joins Mike Tressel, Matt Mitchell, Colin Hitschler, and Luke Fickell as strong defensive minds who have held either coordinator or head-coaching experience in the past.

In his early coaching years, Cooper specialized in the secondary, which could be his role with the Badgers upon his arrival.

Additionally, the former defensive coordinator should help with recruiting in the South, as his primary areas at Rhode Island were North Carolina, South Carolina, and Connecticut.