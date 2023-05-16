Former Badgers DB Al Ashford III commits to Utah State

Former Wisconsin Badgers defensive back Al Ashford III announced his commitment to the Utah State Utes on Tuesday, becoming another player to find their next home from the transfer portal.

Ashford, a redshirt freshman, saw action in four games on special teams before suffering a leg injury that ultimately ended his season.

The Colorado native was one of many defensive backs that transferred this spring, as Avyonne Jones and A’Khoury Lyde both announced their decisions to enter the portal following spring ball.

Ashford did not practice during the spring, unlike his fellow transfer counterparts, but moves closer to home with the commitment to Utah State, who have also added Colorado cornerback Simeon Harris after seeing several departures in the secondary this offseason.