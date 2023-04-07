WATCH: Badgers OLB coach Matt Mitchell on competition, transfers, new system, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers began spring ball practices two weeks ago, where head coach Luke Fickell’s up-tempo approach has opened eyes early on.

One of the groups experiencing some injury issues is the outside linebacker room, which has propelled T.J. Bollers to the first-team defense and others into the rotation.

Wisconsin’s outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell spoke with the media on Friday for the second time this spring, detailing the competition, Jeff Pietrowski’s impact, the new defensive system, and more.