2023 NFL Draft: Wisconsin Badgers S John Torchio scouting report

Height: 6012

Weight: 203 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.83 seconds

Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

Broad jump: 111 inches (9’3”)

Short shuttle: 4.19 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.14 seconds

Bench press: N/A *Right pectoral injury

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 23rd.

Strengths: Torchio is a smart and heady football player, and is seemingly always in the right spot. He’s an effective tackler, and shows the ability to consistently recognize routes in front of him and make plays on the ball. Opportunistic ball skills, was known for takeaways during his time with Wisconsin.

Weaknesses: Torchio is a below-average level athlete as a defensive back for the next level. Has limited range as a deep safety. Lacks the straight-line speed to stick with NFL receivers downfield. Scheme limited, will have to play in a two-deep heavy scheme as a field safety. Lacks the physicality to play as a strong safety.

Summary: Torchio had a heck of a career for the Badgers as a former walk-on. He’s a combo safety who has ball skills and is a dependable tackler, but lacks the athleticism to be a deep safety, while lacking the dynamics to be an impact player in the box. His athletic limitations will hinder his ability to stick as a special teams player also. He’ll stick around wherever he ends up, but ultimately lacks a standout trait to last. Think he ends up in an NFL rookie camp.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Third safety who can, in a pinch, do anything you’re gonna ask of him just well enough to not be a liability for short stretches.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent