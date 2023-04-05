 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Badgers RB coach Devon Spaulding on 2-RB sets, Cade Yacamelli, and more

Badgers RB coach Devon Spaulding spoke to the media for the second time on Wednesday.

By RohanChakravarthi
The Wisconsin Badgers began spring ball practices last Saturday, where head coach Luke Fickell’s up-tempo approach has opened eyes early on.

One of the more consistent groups is the running backs, which returns Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi as top options, while Cade Yacamelli has emerged as a potential RB3 for the team.

Looking ahead at his unit, Wisconsin Badgers running backs coach Devon Spaulding met with the media on Wednesday, breaking down his top players, coaching approach, the new offense, and more.

