WATCH: Badgers RB coach Devon Spaulding on 2-RB sets, Cade Yacamelli, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers began spring ball practices last Saturday, where head coach Luke Fickell’s up-tempo approach has opened eyes early on.

One of the more consistent groups is the running backs, which returns Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi as top options, while Cade Yacamelli has emerged as a potential RB3 for the team.

Looking ahead at his unit, Wisconsin Badgers running backs coach Devon Spaulding met with the media on Wednesday, breaking down his top players, coaching approach, the new offense, and more.