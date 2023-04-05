WATCH: Badgers RB players on Devon Spalding, coaching difference, competition, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers began spring ball practices two weeks ago, where head coach Luke Fickell’s up-tempo approach has opened eyes early on.

One of the more consistent groups is the running backs, which returns Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi as top options in the ground game.

Several of Wisconsin’s running backs, including emerging speedster Cade Yacamelli and Grover Bortolotti, spoke with the media on Wednesday for the first time this spring, detailing the difference in coaching staffs, the competition at the position, Devon Spaulding, and more.

Braelon Allen

Chez Mellusi

Cade Yacamelli

Grover Bortolotti