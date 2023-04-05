Wisconsin offer “truly amazing” for 2025 four-star in-state OL Owen Strebig

The Wisconsin Badgers recently began spring practices, but the focus on their new-look roster hasn’t paused their recruiting efforts, as the program begins to heavily invest into the 2024 and 2025 classes.

Amongst that batch of recruits is 2025 four-star in-state offensive lineman Owen Strebig, who earned an offer from the Badgers at the beginning of last month, and recently visited the school.

Strebig, who attends Catholic Memorial in Waukesha, Wisconsin, currently possesses 11 D-1 offers, including offers from nine Big Ten schools.

However, as a native of Wisconsin, it was a dream come true for the offensive lineman when he earned an offer from the new coaching staff.

“This offer means a lot. Getting offered by your home state, the team you grew up watching, it is truly amazing,” Strebig told Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

The 2025 offensive lineman acknowledged his consistent conversations with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, noting that the two “normally talk at least once a week on the phone,” indicating Wisconsin’s early interest in the in-state sophomore.

Strebig was on campus for what appeared to be an unofficial visit on March 30th.

Upon his visit, Strebig noted his relationship with the new offensive staff, spearheaded by offensive coordinator Phil Longo.

“[I] had a blast [on my visit]. I really like the new offensive staff,” Strebig shared.

The Badgers appear to be firmly in the mix, if not the favorites, for the 2025 offensive lineman at the moment, who should only continue to garner interest as his high school career continues.