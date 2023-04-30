UW Athletics “gathering information” on Badgers WR Markus Allen’s arrest Saturday

The Wisconsin Badgers faced unfortunate news over the weekend, as wideout Markus Allen was arrested on Saturday during the Mifflin Street Block Party, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday night, it was reported that 44 people were arrested on Saturday, including one “adult male who had a stolen gun in his backpack.”

According to News 3 Now, UW Athletics are “aware of the situation involving Markus Allen and are “currently in the process of gathering information.”

Allen returned to the Badgers after entering the transfer portal last fall following the departure of head coach Paul Chryst, although the wideout has been buried on the depth chart this offseason after Wisconsin brought in four new wideouts via the portal.