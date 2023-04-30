 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Badgers DB Jay Shaw going to Giants on rookie mini camp invite

The Badgers defensive back has found a spot during the undrafted free agency process.

By RohanChakravarthi
/ new

Former Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jay Shaw is reportedly heading to the New York Giants on a rookie mini-camp invite, according to Tanner Phifer.

Shaw seemed to confirm the news, reposting the message on Instagram, getting his first shot at an NFL roster spot.

The Giants were linked to Shaw during the pre-draft process, as Phifer reported that the team was one of a few teams that were in contact with the cornerback.

Bucky’s 5th Quarter’s Owen Riese predicted that Shaw would end up as an undrafted free agent, serving as a “slot cornerback who can fit the run occasionally, but can moonlight as a perimeter cornerback or strong safety in a pinch.”

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...