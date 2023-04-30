Badgers DB Jay Shaw going to Giants on rookie mini camp invite

Former Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jay Shaw is reportedly heading to the New York Giants on a rookie mini-camp invite, according to Tanner Phifer.

Shaw seemed to confirm the news, reposting the message on Instagram, getting his first shot at an NFL roster spot.

The Giants were linked to Shaw during the pre-draft process, as Phifer reported that the team was one of a few teams that were in contact with the cornerback.

Wisconsin CB Jay Shaw attended the #Packers local day and has also heard from the #Texans, #Raiders, #Colts, #Dolphins, #Giants, and #Cowboys, per source.



Shaw totaled 32 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, and 6 PDs in 2022, playing in 13 games. His stock has been trending up and teams… pic.twitter.com/lhDHVevpQP — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) April 25, 2023

Bucky’s 5th Quarter’s Owen Riese predicted that Shaw would end up as an undrafted free agent, serving as a “slot cornerback who can fit the run occasionally, but can moonlight as a perimeter cornerback or strong safety in a pinch.”