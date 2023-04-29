BREAKING: Texans sign Badgers OL Tyler Beach as UDFA

The Wisconsin Badgers had their first undrafted free agent signed, as offensive lineman Tyler Beach agreed to a deal with the Houston Texans following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Beach, who moved to left guard after a season at left tackle in preparation for the NFL Draft, impressed teams at a private Pro Day on April 7th alongside fellow offensive lineman Joe Tippmann, and now joins the Texans, who were there at Wisconsin’s Pro Day.

With the selection, Beach is now expected to be a zone-scheme offensive lineman, as the Texans are incorporating a 49ers-related scheme in head coach DeMeco Ryans’s first year.

Beach is the fourth Badgers player that has found an NFL home, joining former teammates Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig, who got drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and guard/center Joe Tippmann, who was taken by the New York Jets.