BREAKING: Steelers select Badgers LB Nick Herbig

The Wisconsin Badgers had their third player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, as the Pittsburgh Steelers selected outside linebacker Nick Herbig with the No. 132 pick.

Herbig, who’s primarily seen as a situational pass-rusher, now becomes the second Badgers player taken by the Steelers, who pounced on defensive tackle Keeanu Benton at No. 49 overall in the second round.

With the selection, Herbig joins brother Nate Herbig, who signed with the Steelers in the offseason as an offensive guard.

Benton is the fifth pick of the draft for the Steelers, following Georgia’s Broderick Jones. Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr, Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton, and tight end Darnell Washington.