BREAKING: Jets select Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

The Wisconsin Badgers have their first selected player of the 2023 NFL Draft, as center Joe Tippmann was taken by the New York Jets with the No. 43 pick.

Tippman, seen as a Top-50 talent in the class, will now be the likely favorite to snap to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the Jets earlier this week.

With the selection, Tippmann becomes the first center drafted in the class, and his athleticism should fit well within the confines of the Jets offense.

Tippmann is the second pick of the draft for the Jets, following Iowa State’s Will McDonald, who was selected at No. 15 in the first round.