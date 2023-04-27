BREAKING: Badgers CB A’Khoury Lyde entering transfer portal

Transfer news keeps coming in for the Wisconsin Badgers, as cornerback A’Khoury Lyde is entering the transfer portal, according to Rivals’s Jon McNamara.

#Badgers have their third CB transfer in the last 24 hours.



A'Khoury Lyde is hitting the portal. Wouldn't be surprised if there's another coming. https://t.co/aNOc9Eym7l — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) April 27, 2023

A redshirt freshman, Lyde didn’t see any game action in 2022 and was recovering from a torn ACL he sustained during his senior year of high school.

Lyde now joins fellow cornerbacks Al Ashford III and Avyonne Jones as cornerbacks to enter the transfer portal over the past 24 hours.

The former three-star recruit was seen in a yellow non-contact jersey to begin spring ball, and was recently relegated to the third-team defense with Jones in favor of true freshmen Jonas Duclona and Jace Arnold.

With the three transfers, the Badgers are expected to be at 86 scholarship players, as the roster continues to formulate ahead of the summer.