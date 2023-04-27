BREAKING: Badgers CB Al Ashford III entering transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers are facing more transfer news, as redshirt sophomore cornerback Al Ashford III announced his intentions to transfer from the program on Thursday.

#Badgers CB Al Ashford is in the portal. https://t.co/nj7kKZFI5u — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) April 27, 2023

Ashford, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021, saw action in four games in 2022 before sustaining an injury that cost him the remainder of the season.

The redshirt sophomore joins Avyonne Jones as the two cornerbacks who recently hit the transfer portal, thinning out the roster as the Badgers get closer to their 85-man scholarship roster for 2023.

However, Wisconsin may not be done with the position, as they’ve offered a few cornerbacks in the transfer portal, potentially looking to add depth to a young room behind starters Alexander Smith, Ricardo Hallman, and Jason Maitre.