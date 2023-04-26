BREAKING: Badgers CB Avyonne Jones entering transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers football roster continues to shape out, as the team has another transfer: redshirt freshman cornerback Avyonne Jones, who announced the news on Twitter.

Jones had been seen as a player who could potentially take a bigger step in 2023 after a significant portion of Wisconsin’s depth at cornerback left in the offseason, but the redshirt freshman unfortunately couldn't carve out a big role with an up-and-down spring.

After starting as a second-team outside cornerback, Jones had recently moved to the third-team defense in place of true freshmen Jonas Duclona and Jace Arnold.

With the reported transfer, Jones now enters the portal with four years of remaining eligibility.