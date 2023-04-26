 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING: Badgers CB Avyonne Jones entering transfer portal

The Badgers redshirt freshman cornerback is moving on.

By RohanChakravarthi
The Wisconsin Badgers football roster continues to shape out, as the team has another transfer: redshirt freshman cornerback Avyonne Jones, who announced the news on Twitter.

Jones had been seen as a player who could potentially take a bigger step in 2023 after a significant portion of Wisconsin’s depth at cornerback left in the offseason, but the redshirt freshman unfortunately couldn't carve out a big role with an up-and-down spring.

After starting as a second-team outside cornerback, Jones had recently moved to the third-team defense in place of true freshmen Jonas Duclona and Jace Arnold.

With the reported transfer, Jones now enters the portal with four years of remaining eligibility.

