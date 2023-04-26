Badgers set to play under the Friday night lights at Purdue in 2023

The Wisconsin Badgers have won 16 in a row against Purdue, with their last loss dating back to 2003. Even more impressive, the Badgers’ last loss at Purdue was in 1997.

However, Ross-Ade Stadium is no joke at night, especially when ranked opponents make an appearance. Just ask Urban Meyer how it went for the Buckeyes in 2018.

What has typically been a win for the Badgers may be much more difficult in enemy territory this season.

The Badgers are now set to play the Purdue Boilermakers under the Friday night lights on Friday, September 22.





Our game against Purdue has been moved to , September 22‼️



With the student section coming up directly behind the team bench, it has become one of the toughest stadiums to visit in the Big Ten.

This game is the Big Ten opener for the Badgers following games against Buffalo, Washington State, and Georgia Southern.

Hopefully, both teams will be undefeated come Week 4, making for an exciting game under the lights.