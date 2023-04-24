2023 NFL Draft: Wisconsin Badgers EDGE Nick Herbig scouting report

Height: 6020

Weight: 238 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds

Vertical jump: 34 inches*

Broad jump: 111 inches (9’3”)*

Short shuttle: 4.35 seconds*

Three-cone drill: 7.14 seconds*

Bench press: 25 reps

*Indicates testing numbers from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 23rd.

Strengths: Possesses a non-stop motor. Relentless in pursuit and as a pass rusher. Shows a refined pass rush plan. Effective with his hands to disengage from rushers, also shows the lower body flexion to dip and rip around the edge and avoid tackles. Shows comfortability playing in space, which projects well to his inevitable move to off the ball linebacker. Comfortable in underneath zones. Quick first step as a pass rusher.

Weaknesses: Lacks the size and frame to project as a base package pass rusher. Has short arms (30 7/8”), which only accentuates his lack of girth. Can struggle at times against base blocks, will give grounds. Doesn’t have much experience in coverage, which he’ll have to develop as an off-ball linebacker. Doesn’t have experience playing at his draft process weight.

Summary: Nick Herbig continues the recent trend of Wisconsin pass rushers who are in the tweener category heading into the NFL. In college you can get away having 230 pound outside linebackers in a 3-4 base, but the fact of the matter is, you can’t do that in the NFL. Even the great Von Miller was forced early in his career to play base linebacker before he added size later in his career. He’ll excel on special teams, but it’ll be interesting to see if an NFL team is willing to invest a top 100 selection in a player that will likely initially be limited to sub packages as a pass rusher while he develops into a more experienced traditional linebacker.

Ideal Scheme Fit: SAM linebacker in a 4-3 base defense and a designated pass rusher in long and late down passing situations.

Projected Round: Round 4-5