2023 NFL Draft: Wisconsin Badgers OL Tyler Beach scouting report

Height: 6056

Weight: 304 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.33 seconds

Vertical jump: 31 inches

Broad jump: 101 inches (8’5”)

Short shuttle: 4.57 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.77 seconds

Bench press: 21 reps

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 23rd.

Strengths: Beach had a long, productive career in Wisconsin. Played every position but center in a game for the Badgers. Has ideal size and length for the position. Showed functional athleticism and tested fairly well. Has exhibited the ability to displace defenders in the run game, shows a nasty demeanor and finishes well. Composed in his pass sets.

Weaknesses: Beach has struggled in pass protection at times, especially when at tackle. Best suited on the inside at the next level. Was usurped multiple times at UW. Has never quite became the sum of his parts as a prospect. Older prospect.

Summary: Beach is a 6th year senior who was in-and-out of the starting lineup throughout his tenure for the Badgers. That said, he played four different positions, and has the physical tools to stick around and not look out of place in an NFL rookie camp or potentially a training camp. He’s a guard only in the NFL, however his ability to potentially get you out of a game at tackle does provide value.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Reserve guard in a zone heavy run scheme with mixed in gap schemes. Can function in both traditional drop back and play action pass protection schemes.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent