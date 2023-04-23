2023 NFL Draft: Wisconsin Badgers P Andy Vujnovich scouting report

Height: 6031

Weight: 233 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.74 seconds

Vertical jump: 36 inches

Broad jump: 127 inches (10’7”)

Short shuttle: 4.40 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.11 seconds

Bench press: 21 reps

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 23rd.

Strengths: Vujnovich is a big, strong athlete who happens to punt. Possesses a strong leg, has multiple punts over 60 yards. Has the physicality to be a dependable tackler.

Weaknesses: Could potentially lose flexibility if he continues to add muscle mass. Doesn’t have kickoff experience since 2019.

Summary: Vujnovich began his collegiate career at Division III University of Dubuque in 2018, before coming to Wisconsin following the 2019 season. Having coached against him in 2019, it was evident he transcended the typical Division III talent level, and wasn’t surprising when he transferred up to UW. He’s an athletic kid with a big leg and a well-known weight room work ethic. He should warrant an opportunity. Could be the rare punter you see who is physically able to run down and cover kickoffs (i’m kind of kidding?)

Ideal Scheme Fit: Punter for a creative ST coordinator who can utilize his athleticism a couple times a season.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent