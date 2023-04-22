 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Badgers LB Spencer Lytle entering transfer portal

The Badgers have their second transfer over the past week as the roster begins to shape out.

By RohanChakravarthi
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Spencer Lytle reportedly entered the transfer portal on Friday, moving on as a graduate transfer.

Lytle’s father, Mike Lytle, seemingly confirmed the news with a tweet on Saturday morning

Lytle’s career with the Badgers was shortened due to injuries, and the linebacker saw time at both inside and outside linebacker this offseason in spring ball.

