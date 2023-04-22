Badgers LB Spencer Lytle entering transfer portal

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Spencer Lytle reportedly entered the transfer portal on Friday, moving on as a graduate transfer.

#Badgers LB Spencer Lytle to the portal.



Had seen time at ILB and OLB w/ the second-team defense this spring. https://t.co/hh0qbovdKd — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) April 22, 2023

Lytle’s father, Mike Lytle, seemingly confirmed the news with a tweet on Saturday morning

BS Commercial Real Estate & Urban Land Econ ✅

MS Business Analytics✅

Healthy✅

ILB and OLB

2 years left to play

Proud of you bud and excited for what’s ahead! pic.twitter.com/PVqSbawHg1 — Mike Lytle (@_MikeLytle_) April 22, 2023

Lytle’s career with the Badgers was shortened due to injuries, and the linebacker saw time at both inside and outside linebacker this offseason in spring ball.