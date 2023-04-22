Badgers LB Spencer Lytle entering transfer portal

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Spencer Lytle reportedly entered the transfer portal on Friday, moving on as a graduate transfer.
#Badgers LB Spencer Lytle to the portal.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) April 22, 2023
Had seen time at ILB and OLB w/ the second-team defense this spring. https://t.co/hh0qbovdKd
Lytle’s father, Mike Lytle, seemingly confirmed the news with a tweet on Saturday morning
BS Commercial Real Estate & Urban Land Econ ✅— Mike Lytle (@_MikeLytle_) April 22, 2023
MS Business Analytics✅
Healthy✅
ILB and OLB
2 years left to play
Proud of you bud and excited for what’s ahead! pic.twitter.com/PVqSbawHg1
Lytle’s career with the Badgers was shortened due to injuries, and the linebacker saw time at both inside and outside linebacker this offseason in spring ball.
