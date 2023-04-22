2023 NFL Draft: Wisconsin Badgers DB Jay Shaw scouting report

Height: 5111

Weight: 186 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds

Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

Broad jump: 119 inches (9’11”)

Short shuttle: 4.09 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.15 seconds

Bench press: 13 reps

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 23rd.

Strengths: Shaw is an experience defensive back who was productive both at UW and UCLA. A willing tackler, he’s quick to recognize route concepts. Showed adequate ball skills when the opportunity presented itself. Has experience both as a slot and perimeter cornerback.

Weaknesses: Slot only due to his lack of size and deep speed. Was abused at times as UW’s boundary corner. Willing tackler but his lack of girth limits his physicality. Short arms (29 3/4”) make his lack of speed even more damning. Shaw is a modest athlete overall.

Summary: Shaw came to Wisconsin as a grad transfer cornerback, but played out of position as a perimeter corner. Showed some playmaking ability, but his lack of size paired with his slightly below average size limits his upside. He likely warrants an NFL rookie camp invite, but past that he should find a spot in a secondary league as a versatile and reliable slot corner or even safety.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Slot cornerback who can fit the run occasionally, but can moonlight as a perimeter cornerback or strong safety in a pinch.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent