WATCH: Badgers CB coach Paul Haynes on scheme, freshmen CBs, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers cornerback room returns starter Alexander Smith and part-time starter Ricardo Hallman from a season ago, while bringing in sixth-year transfer Jason Maitree from Boston College to fill their void in the slot.

However, behind the expected starters, the Badgers have a very young core of cornerbacks, making health integral for the starting unit.

Cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes spoke with the media for the second time this season, sharing his thoughts on how the scheme has benefitted his cornerbacks out, the progress of freshmen Jace Arnold and Jonas Duclona, and more.