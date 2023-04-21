WATCH: Badgers starting CBs on scheme difference, freshmen CBs, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers cornerback room returns starter Alexander Smith and part-time starter Ricardo Hallman from a season ago, while bringing in sixth-year transfer Jason Maitree from Boston College to fill their void in the slot.

However, behind the expected starters, the Badgers have a very young core of cornerbacks, making health integral for the starting unit.

Smith, Hallman, and Maitre all spoke with the media on Friday, sharing the scheme differences with Mike Tressel, how they've improved, and their swagger on the field.

