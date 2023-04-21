WATCH: Badgers HC Luke Fickell on standouts, Saturday scrimmage, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers are nearing the end of spring practice, having completed 12 of the scheduled 14 practices, with “The Launch” coming up on Saturday, which will be the new-look team’s first appearance in front of fans.

Throughout spring practice, there have been several standouts at each position, which has provided a clearer indication of the depth chart as the spring comes to an end.

Head coach Luke Fickell spoke with the media on Thursday, discussing who has stood out thus far, while previewing Saturday’s scrimmage and what to expect.