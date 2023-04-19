WATCH: Badgers WR coach Mike Brown on competition, transfers, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver room underwent one of the most drastic changes, as head coach Luke Fickell brought in four new transfers: Oklahoma State’s Bryson Green, USC’s C.J. Williams, and Cincinnati’s Quincy Burroughs and Will Pauling.

While Green continues to recover from surgery, the other three have already made an impact on the field, with Williams and Pauling each having seen first-team reps.

However, the incumbents in the wide receiver room, such as Chimere Dike, Keontez Lewis, Skyler Bell, and Vinny Anthony, have all made strong cases to be featured in the rotation with their play this spring.

Speaking to the media for the second time this spring, wide receivers coach Mike Brown shared his thoughts on the competition in the room, how each transfer has fared thus far, and more.

Mike Brown