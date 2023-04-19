WATCH: Badgers returning WRs on transfers, competition, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver room underwent one of the most drastic changes, as head coach Luke Fickell brought in four new transfers: Oklahoma State’s Bryson Green, USC’s C.J. Williams, and Cincinnati’s Quincy Burroughs and Will Pauling.

However, the incumbents in the wide receiver room, such as Chimere Dike, Keontez Lewis, Skyler Bell, and Vinny Anthony, have all made strong cases to be featured in the rotation with their play this spring.

Dike, Lewis, Bell, and Anthony all spoke with the media on Wednesday, talking about the impact of the transfer wideouts, how competition has gone, and more.

