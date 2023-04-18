ESPN 2023 Preseason FPI ranks Wisconsin as the No. 20 team

ESPN has released its 2023 Preseason FPI Rankings.

The Wisconsin Badgers were ranked 20th behind fellow Big Ten foes Ohio State (#1), Michigan (#6), and Penn State (#10).

The Badgers had quite the eventful offseason, so it isn’t a surprise to see them ranked in the Top 25.

ESPN gives the Badgers a 1% chance of making the College Football Playoff, which is good for the 17th best in the nation.

According to ESPN, their FPI rankings “relies on past performance on offense and defense, returning and transfer production and past recruiting data for players on the roster to form a rating.”

They then run thousands of simulations of the 2023 college football season, and come to a final projection.

Here’s where the remainder of the Big Ten stood in the preseason rankings:

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

6. Michigan Wolverines

10. Penn State Nittany Lions

20. Wisconsin Badgers

31. Michigan State Spartans

33. Minnesota Golden Gophers

37. Iowa Hawkeyes

44. Maryland Terrapins

45. Illinois Fighting Illini

50. Purdue Boilermakers

52. Nebraska Cornhuskers

67. Northwestern Wildcats

75. Indiana Hoosiers

78. Rutgers Scarlet Knights