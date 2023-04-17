Badgers RB Julius Davis entering transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers have their first reported transfer of the second transfer portal window, as running back Julius Davis is entering as a graduate transfer, according to BadgerBlitz’s Jon McNamara.

Julius Davis had a potential shot to see reps with the 3s this offseason, but unfortunately wasn't on the field.



With the ascension of Cade Yacamelli and a nice-looking RB room, Davis will look to head elsewhere as a grad transfer.#Badgers https://t.co/EzT7QJ897b — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) April 17, 2023

Davis, a former three-star running back from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, had an opportunity to potentially earn backup reps behind Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi following the departures of Brady Schipper and Isaac Guerendo, but wasn't available for much of spring ball.

As a result, running backs Cade Yacamelli and Grover Bortolotti have made the most of their reps, leading to a well-balanced running back room with Jackson Acker involved as well behind the top two options.

Davis now enters the transfer portal as a graduate transfer in hopes of earning playing time elsewhere after finishing his Wisconsin career with 200 yards on 35 carries.