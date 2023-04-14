WATCH: Badgers S coach Colin Hitschler on competition, scheme, Jim Leonhard and more

The Wisconsin Badgers safety room is arguably one of the deepest groups on the roster, even after losing John Torchio to the NFL Draft, as they return starters Hunter Wohler and Kamo’i Latu, while playmaker Travian Blaylock is set to return from an ACL tear.

However, the group goes further than just the three potential starters, as there are several emerging candidates that could play a role this season.

Safeties coach Colin Hitschler spoke with the media for the second time on Friday, addressing the competition in a deep room, scheme changes, former coach Jim Leonhard, and more.