WATCH: Badgers SAFs on Jim Leonhard, coaching differences, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers safety room is arguably one of the deepest groups on the roster, even after losing John Torchio to the NFL Draft, as they return starters Hunter Wohler and Kamo’i Latu, while playmaker Travian Blaylock is set to return from an ACL tear.

However, the group goes further than just the three potential starters, as there are several emerging candidates that could play a role this season.

Several safeties spoke with the media for the first time on Friday, sharing the differences between Jim Leonhard and Colin Hitschler, the schematic differences, and more.

Travian Blaylock

Kamo’i Latu

Austin Brown