WATCH: Badgers OC Phil Longo on QB depth chart, differences of QBs, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers quarterback room has been at the forefront of the turnover this offseason, as head coach Luke Fickell landed well-respected offensive coordinator Phil Longo, which brought in three transfer quarterbacks to the program: SMU’s Tanner Mordecai, Mississippi State’s Braedyn Locke, and Oklahoma’s Nick Evers.

Each of the different quarterbacks has experienced their unique paths in the offseason, which has led to an intriguing position group that includes redshirt freshmen Myles Burkett and Marshall Howe.

If you want to listen to each of Wisconsin’s top quarterbacks, who all spoke on Wednesday, click here.

Longo spoke with the media as well, sharing his honest opinions on the quarterback depth chart, while detailing the differences between each quarterback’s progression, and more on Wednesday.