Way-too-early Wisconsin football season predictions

Following an impressive offseason, the Wisconsin Badgers seem to be set up for success in the foreseeable future.

With a new coaching staff and an impressive transfer class, the Badgers should have a very successful 2023 season.

Let’s take a look at a way-too-early game-by-game prediction for the Badgers:

9/2 - vs Buffalo

The Badgers showcase their new offense in a blowout win in the season opener. Mordecai looks sharp in the new Phil Longo offense, and the defense continues its dominance under Mike Tressel.

Prediction: Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 13

9/9 - at Washington State

The Badgers get revenge on the road against the Cougars after last year's loss. The game is very close, but the Badgers manage to open the game up in the 4th quarter leading to a revenge victory.

Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Washington State 19

9/16 - vs Georgia Southern

Following a big road win, the Badgers stumble in the first quarter before picking it up in the second half. Braelon Allen has a big day on the ground and the Badgers move to 3-0.

Prediction: Wisconsin 36, Georgia Southern 10

9/23 - at Purdue

The Badgers have beaten the Boilermakers 16 times in a row, so don’t expect the Boilermakers to end the run this season. Wisconsin wins an entertaining game on the road.

Prediction: Wisconsin 30, Purdue 23

10/7 - vs Rutgers

Following a bye week, the Badgers are well-rested and ready to play. This is the Wisconsin Homecoming game and the Badgers roll past Rutgers at home.

Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Rutgers 17

10/14 - vs Iowa

This game is always a slugfest when these two teams play. And don’t expect it to be any different. Iowa’s defense plays a fantastic game, but Tanner Mordecai does just enough to help propel the Badgers past the Hawkeyes.

Prediction: Wisconsin 19, Iowa 16

10/21 - at Illinois

This is likely the biggest trap game of the season for the Badgers. The team is 6-0 and has been fantastic throughout the season. However, the Badgers can’t do enough to avoid the upset and lose in a close one.

Prediction: Illinois 26, Wisconsin 23

10/28 - vs Ohio State

It’s Saturday night and the fans have been waiting all year for this game. The Badgers are coming off a loss, but are ready to play one of their biggest games in recent history. Camp Randall is rocking throughout the night, but the Badgers come just short of pulling off the upset against the Buckeyes.

Prediction: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 27

11/4 - at Indiana

Following back-to-back losses, the Badgers rebound on the road. The Hoosiers have another difficult season, and this game just isn’t all that close.

Prediction: Wisconsin 41, Indiana 17

11/11 - vs Northwestern

This game gets ugly very fast for the Badgers. The team trails at halftime after a rough first half. However, they manage to pick it up quickly in the second half and the offense propels the Badgers to another victory.

Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Northwestern 13

11/18 - vs Nebraska

This game has similarities to the Badgers' home win in 2021. It’s a high-scoring affair under the lights at Camp Randall, but Nebraska stumbles late leading to a big win for Wisconsin. The Badgers continue their winning streak.

Prediction: Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 32

11/25 - at Minnesota

Both teams have had impressive seasons so far and this game is for the West. Wisconsin is 9-2 and Minnesota is 8-3. However, the Badgers defeat the Gophers on the road and take back the axe in an exciting fashion.

Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Minnesota 24

Big Ten Championship Game - vs Ohio State

It’s a rematch for the Big Ten Championship! The Badgers are out seeking revenge, but Ohio State proves to be too much. The Buckeyes roll past the Badgers and take back the Big Ten crown.

Prediction: Ohio State 40, Wisconsin 27

Final Record: 10-3 with an NY6 bowl game appearance

Luke Fickell’s first season as head coach is a major success. He brings the Badgers back to the top of the West while leading the team to another major bowl appearance.