Badgers RB Braelon Allen named to preseason 2nd-team All-American

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen was named a Walter Camp preseason second-team All-American ahead of the 2023 NCAA season.

Fresh off a second-straight 1,000-yard season, Allen heads into his junior campaign as the main running back in new offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s system.

Last season, Allen rushed for 1,242 yards and 11 touchdowns, which earned him All-Big Ten second-team honors in 2022.

However, injuries hampered the star running back in 2022, limiting his overall production.

In a new system, Allen should benefit from Longo’s air-raid style, which will force defenses to match with lighter personnel.

As a result, Allen could have a strong bounce-back year in 2023, en route to a potential move to the NFL after the season.