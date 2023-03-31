WATCH: Badgers DC Mike Tressel on unique defensive scheme, emerging players, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers began spring ball practices last Saturday, where head coach Luke Fickell’s up-tempo approach has opened eyes early on.

One of the more consistent groups is the linebackers, which returns Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner as starters, as well as Jake Chaney and Tatum Grass as key reserves.

Looking ahead at his unit, Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Mike Tressel met with the media on Friday, breaking down his top players, unique defensive scheme, coaching approach with Luke Fickell, and more.