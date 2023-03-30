WATCH: Badgers DL coach Greg Scruggs on new system, Luke Fickell, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers began spring ball practices last Saturday, where head coach Luke Fickell’s up-tempo approach has opened eyes early on.

One of the new-look groups is the defensive line, which will be without starters Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig this year after both elected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Looking ahead at his new-look unit, Wisconsin Badgers defensive line coach Greg Scruggs met with the media on Wednesday, breaking down his top players, relationship with head coach Luke Fickell, recruiting strategy, and more.