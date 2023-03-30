WATCH: Badgers DL players on Luke Fickell, new scheme, expanded roles, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers began spring ball practices last Saturday, where head coach Luke Fickell’s up-tempo approach has opened eyes early on.

One of the new-look groups is the defensive line, which will be without starters Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig this year after both elected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

In their place, several Badgers will have to take leadership roles, such as Rodas Johnson, James Thompson, Isaiah Mullens, and Gio Paez, all of whom spoke with the media for the first time on Wednesday.

