Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell on QB Tanner Mordecai: “He’s done a phenomenal job”

The Wisconsin Badgers have been all over the news headlines in this college football offseason, mainly due to the hiring of head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati.

And this offseason has probably been one of the most exciting in years for Badgers fans too.

Following the departure of three-year starting quarterback Graham Mertz, the quarterback position has been a major topic.

Were the Badgers going to bring in a transfer or was it Myles Burkett’s turn to take over the reins?

Not only did head coach Luke Fickell bring in a veteran QB, but he brought in the Davey O’Brien semi-finalist, Tanner Mordecai, to be the new starter at Wisconsin.

Not only has Mordecai given Badger fans memories of when Russell Wilson transferred from NC State, but head coach Luke Fickell has been impressed as well.

“Tanner, in particular, he’s done a phenomenal job. He has been everything that I would hope for. Meaning in the sense that he came in, kind of kept his mouth shut, went to work, and proved a lot of things.”

Mordecai, the incoming senior from SMU, has drawn much attention in the offseason thus far.

He has already been named as a potential Heisman candidate this season and is a major reason why the Badgers now have one of the strongest QB rooms in the Big Ten.

However, transferring into a major Big Ten program may not always be the easiest transition.

But Fickell remained positive about the type of person Mordecai has proven himself to be within the team.

“I think he’s embraced the unique cultures and the guys in that locker room and hasn’t walked in and expected to be handed anything. He’s just done it in a really humble way with an incredible work ethic.”

With three highly-rated quarterbacks transferring in and the addition of OC Phil Longo, the Badgers were able to attract loads of WR talent as well.

It will be exciting to watch Mordecai and the rest of this revamped offense in spring ball throughout April, and hopefully, a new face at QB will provide a boost to a recently struggling offense.