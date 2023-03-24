 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Former Badgers players speak to media after Wisconsin’s Pro Day

Several former Badgers players spoke with media after performing at Wisconsin’s Pro Day.

By RohanChakravarthi
The Wisconsin Badgers held their annual Pro Day on Thursday, where several former players worked out in front of representatives at all 32 NFL teams in a series of athletic testing and positional drills.

Here’s the list of players that attended Pro Day for the Badgers.

After their performances, defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, safety John Torchio, offensive lineman Tyler Beach, and punter Andy Vujnovich spoke to the media, detailing their training process, NFL interest, time at Wisconsin, and more.

Keeanu Benton

John Torchio

Tyler Beach

Andy Vujnovich

