Jersey numbers for Badgers freshmen and transfers revealed

The Wisconsin Badgers revealed jersey numbers for the entire team ahead of spring ball, which begins on Saturday.

It’s been an exhilarating process for the Badgers since new head coach Luke Fickell arrived on campus, as the team landed several highly-touted transfers, while retaining a majority of the recruits that originally chose Wisconsin as their destination.

Here are the jersey numbers for the incoming Badgers that participated in winter and spring workouts.

#4: WR C.J. Williams

#5: WR Quincy Burroughs

#7: QB Nick Evers

#8: QB Tanner Mordecai

#9: WR Bryson Green

#17: QB Cole LaCrue

#18: QB Braedyn Locke

#19: WR Will Pauling

#19: DE Darian Varner

#20: DB Braedyn Moore

#21: DB Jonas Duclona

#22: DB Jace Arnold

#23: DB Jason Maitre

#27: LB Tyler Jansey

#44: LB Jeff Pietrowski

#57: C Jake Renfro

#60: OL Joe Huber

#62: OL Max Rader

#81: DL Angel Toombs

#84: DL Manny Mullens

#90: K Nathanial Vakos

#95: DL Jordan Mayer