Wisconsin Football: Players attending Badgers Pro Day

The Wisconsin Badgers are hosting their Pro Day on Thursday, March 23rd, where former players will get a chance to showcase their skills and athleticism prior to the NFL Draft in April.

Wisconsin’s three premier players: Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton, and Joe Tippmann will all be attending the Pro Day, which is significant as the latter didn't do any testing at the NFL Combine, meaning Thursday will be the first look at seeing the center’s athleticism, agility, and explosiveness.

Here’s the full list of who will be at Wisconsin’s Pro Day.

OL Tyler Beach

DL Keeanu Benton

DB Justin Clark

DB Cedrick Dort Jr.

LB Nick Herbig

DB Jay Shaw

OL Joe Tippmann

S John Torchio

P Andy Vujnovich

Per Football Communications, players will be available for interview, at their discretion, following the conclusion of individual and position-specific workouts.

Wisconsin’s spring ball program is kicking off on Saturday, which will be the first of 14 practices.