Wisconsin Football: Players attending Badgers Pro Day

The Wisconsin Badgers are hosting their Pro Day on Thursday, March 23rd, where former players will get a chance to showcase their skills and athleticism prior to the NFL Draft in April.
Wisconsin’s three premier players: Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton, and Joe Tippmann will all be attending the Pro Day, which is significant as the latter didn't do any testing at the NFL Combine, meaning Thursday will be the first look at seeing the center’s athleticism, agility, and explosiveness.
Here’s the full list of who will be at Wisconsin’s Pro Day.
OL Tyler Beach
DL Keeanu Benton
DB Justin Clark
DB Cedrick Dort Jr.
LB Nick Herbig
DB Jay Shaw
OL Joe Tippmann
S John Torchio
P Andy Vujnovich
Per Football Communications, players will be available for interview, at their discretion, following the conclusion of individual and position-specific workouts.
Wisconsin’s spring ball program is kicking off on Saturday, which will be the first of 14 practices.
