Wisconsin Football: Full spring practice schedule

The wait behind the highly-anticipated Wisconsin Badgers is almost over, as the football team’s spring practice schedule is about to begin after the school’s spring break is over next week.

Wisconsin’s spring is scheduled to kick off with its annual Pro Day on March 23rd, before a series of 15 practices begin over the course of a month that will be available to the media.

In addition to Wisconsin’s spring ball schedule, the Badgers are hosting an open scrimmage on April 22nd for fans to see the new-look team after head coach Luke Fickell transformed the program in his first months in Madison.

Badgers fans can see that event here, and choose to buy tickets free of charge on the Wisconsin website.