Former Badgers DC Jim Leonhard not taking Eagles DC job

Earlier this week, former Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles vacant defensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

However, Leonhard reportedly won’t be taking the job, as the two sides mutually decided they wouldn’t move forward with his defensive coordinator candidacy, according to Fowler.

The #Eagles and Jim Leonhard mutually decided they would not move forward with his DC candidacy, per league sources. Leonhard had planned to undergo hip surgery and sit out coaching for a year, but when Eagles job opened, both sides had interest in discussing the position, which… https://t.co/3zG4r6Ryy4 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 22, 2023

Instead, it appears that Leonhard will revert back to the original plan of taking a year off coaching before addressing his future once again.

The fit between the two sides was intriguing, given Leonhard’s success with his defensive scheme and the Eagles' personnel, but it appears the two sides will not be working together in 2023.