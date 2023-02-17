Meet Badgers’ Max Stienecker: The youngest Director of Player Personnel in FBS history

The Wisconsin Badgers saw an overhaul of their coaching staff this offseason, led by new head coach Luke Fickell, who was hired away from the Cincinnati Bearcats to lead the charge.

Of their ten football assistants, none were a member of the previous staff, while the Badgers also changed their strength of conditioning coaches and recruiting department, with Fickell bringing in several Cincinnati staff members with him to Madison.

Amongst those hires? Max Stienecker, who has become the youngest Director of Player Personnel in college football history at the age of 22.

Stienecker came along with Fickell from Cincinnati, where he served as the Director of Recruiting strategy in 2022, assisting coaches in directing a recruiting plan, while working directly with the position coaches on overall strategy.

The 22-year-old Stienecker has a renowned reputation as a strong recruiter, alongside new Director of Recruiting Pat Lambert, who worked closely with each other at Cincinnati.

With the hiring, Stienecker eclipses former Western Kentucky Director of Player Personnel Zach Grant, who was 23 at the time, and was the youngest at the FBS level.

As the Director of Player Personnel, Stienecker is expected to continue his role from his time at Cincinnati, while overseeing the recruiting and personnel staff at Wisconsin.

Stienecker earned high praise from new wide receivers coach Mike Brown, who worked with the 22-year-old executive at Cincinnati, highlighting the Director’s dedication and recruiting efforts.

“Max has done an outstanding job. He’s young, he’s energetic, extremely dedicated and hard-working,” Brown said. “He does a great job building and maintaining relationships with our players and recruits. He’s someone who definitely leaves a favorable impression on everyone he talks to. Love having him around and happy to have him here with us here at Wisconsin.”

The Director of Player Personnel also earned high remarks from co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties coach Colin Hitschler, who pointed to Stienecker’s relentless work ethic.

“Max is a guy that is first in the building and last to leave. He is very organized very intelligent and loves the players. He loves the relationship-building process of recruiting and families love the energy he brings. He is a superstar in the industry regardless of age,” said Hitschler.

During his time at Cincinnati, Stienecker has experience as a student assistant with the linebackers and special teams, prior to his role as the Director of Recruiting Strategy.

Now at Wisconsin, Stienecker will look to continue working with Pat Lambert as the team’s top recruiters, where the Badgers’ have already seen dividends via their 2023 transfer class that ranks amongst the top ten in college football.