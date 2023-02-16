Badgers reportedly promoting QC coach to fill vacant TEs coaching spot

The Wisconsin Badgers are reportedly promoting quality control coach Nate Letton to become their next tight ends coach, following the departure of longtime Luke Fickell assistant Gino Guidugli to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as their next offensive coordinator.

#Badgers have their TEs coach, and it’s another name with connection to Luke Fickell: Nate Letton. https://t.co/LBYYabdEtl — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) February 16, 2023

Letton and Fickell have familiarity, as the former was the tight ends coach at Cincinnati in 2022 before joining the Badgers as a quality control coach after the latter was hired as the head coach at Wisconsin.

Prior to that, Letton was a graduate assistant with the Bearcats for two seasons, and now will become the new tight ends coach for the Badgers.

However, it is currently unclear who will take over as the passing game coordinator, which had been assigned to Guidugli, alongside his role as the tight ends coach.

The news around Guidugli comes somewhat as a surprise, but because of the timing rather than the move, as the former Cincinnati Bearcats offensive coordinator has been well-renowned with his work around quarterbacks, having been a former one himself.

Guidugli had seen early success on the recruiting trail for the Badgers, helping land a pair of 2024 tight ends in Grant Stec and Robert Booker, starting off the next class on a good note.

However, he will be moving on, as Notre Dame re-hauls their offensive staff under head coach Marcus Freeman.