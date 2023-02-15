BREAKING: Badgers top assistant on Luke Fickell’s staff expected to become Notre Dame QBs coach

The Wisconsin Badgers are receiving some coaching news, but not in the way one would expect, as tight ends coach Gino Guidugli is reportedly expected to become the new quarterbacks coach for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The news comes as a surprise, as Guidugli was officially announced as a member of new head coach Luke Fickell’s staff on January 4th after serving as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2022.

It had been a great move for the Badgers, given that Guidugli was to become the tight ends coach, but it appears that there will be a vacancy to fill on Wisconsin’s staff.

Guidugli had started off strong with the Badgers, landing commitments from 2024 tight ends Robert Booker and Grant Stec, leading off the next recruiting class.

However, he will reportedly now move on to another midwest school, where he’ll return to coaching quarterbacks.

The Fighting Irish are undergoing staff changes themselves, as offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was hired by the Alabama Crimson Tide under the same position.

Additionally, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand announced his retirement, leaving vacancies at multiple positions.

Guidugli will fill one of the vacancies left by Rees, the quarterbacks coach, while it appears that tight ends coach Gerad Parker is the likely option to become the new offensive coordinator at Notre Dame.